Mankind Pharma partners with SpiceJet, elevating brand awareness through plane displays

About the collaboration, Debojo Maharshi, chief business officer, SpiceJet expressed, “On behalf of SpiceJet, I congratulate Mankind Pharma for their vision of introducing 120 DMF quality API medicines in India, which is a testament to their commitment to quality and excellence in the pharmaceutical industry. We are proud to once again partner with them in celebrating this achievement by wrapping two of our Boeing 737 aircraft in their livery. SpiceJet’s unique flying billboards have become an integral part of the promotions for various top brands, and we are happy to offer this innovative and effective medium to Mankind Pharma once again. We look forward to a long and fruitful association with them.”