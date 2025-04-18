Manushi Chhillar onboarded as brand ambassador for Neworld Developers

Real estate firm Neworld Developers, headquartered in Gurugram, has announced the onboarding of Manushi Chhillar Miss World 2017, actress, and global icon as its official brand ambassador. This association comes as the company opens its new corporate office in Golf Course Ext Road, Gurugram.

The announcement aligns with Neworld Developers’ Rs 5,000 crore launch plan across key Indian real estate markets including Goa, Ayodhya, and Haryana, positioning the brand to lead the next phase of high-value, lifestyle-oriented developments.

Sunil Sisodiya, founder and chairman, Neworld Developers said, “Manushi brings a global presence and cultural relatability that resonates with our vision of creating world-class spaces for aspirational Indians. As we inaugurate our new office in the heart of Gurugram, we reaffirm our commitment to delivering landmark projects that redefine lifestyle living. Our upcoming launches in Goa, Ayodhya, and Haryana are a testament to our ambition to elevate real estate standards across the country.”

Speaking of the association, Manushi Chhillar said, “I’m honoured to be the face of Neworld Developers, a brand that reflects ambition, trust, and innovation. Real estate is more than just infrastructure, it's about creating meaningful spaces for people to grow and thrive. I am excited to be part of Neworld’s journey in building such transformative environments.”