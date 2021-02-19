Marico debuts in the instant noodles category with Saffola Oodles

A ring-shaped noodle offering made with wholegrain oats, has no maida, and it will take you five minutes to prepare, not two.
Marico Limited, India’s leading FMCG companies, has announced its foray into the instant noodles segment with the launch of Saffola Oodles. In line with the company’s focus on strengthening its foothold in the healthy, ready-to-cook snacking category and widening its demographic relevance, under the aegis of Saffola, Saffola Oodles aims to make snacking occasions fun and delicious while maintaining the health credentials of the mother brand.
In line with the growing consumer demand for delicious yet healthy eating options, Saffola Oodles is a perfect combination of a delicious masala flavour, the goodness of wholegrain oats, and real vegetables and makes for a mouth-watering snack. It brings a twist to the conventional noodles with its unique ring-shape, making it a novel offering in the category. Saffola Oodles does not contain maida or artificial preservatives. Highly customizable, it takes only 5 minutes to prepare, making it a perfect snack time option for kids, teens and adults alike.
Commenting on the new launch, Koshy George, chief marketing officer, Marico Limited said, “Since the launch of Saffola Masala Oats, Saffola has become a mainstay in the ready-to-eat snacking market in India. Once again championing the healthy indulgence narrative, we have launched Saffola Oodles in the instant noodles category. Made from wholegrain oats, Saffola Oodles comes in a delicious masala flavour and does not contain maida or artificial preservatives. This new launch seeks to meet the rising consumer need for healthier snacking options that are at the same time delightfully tasty.”
Available on Saffola Stores (https://saffola.marico.in/), Amazon, BigBasket, Grofers and Flipkart, Saffola Oodles comes in two SKUs - a Single Pack of 46g for INR 20 and a Multipack(pack of 4) of 184g for INR 80.
Marico Limited has been innovating and intensifying its hold in the healthy foods and immunity-boosting category over the past year. It launched Saffola Honey, a superior quality product backed by advanced NMR (Nuclear Magnetic Resonance) test certification and also entered the Ayurvedic segment with the Saffola Immuniveda range of Kadha Mix and Golden Turmeric Milk Mix as well as Saffola Arogyam Chyawan Amrut Awaleha. Further, Marico has forayed into the plant-based protein segment with the recent launch of Saffola MealMaker Soya Chunks. Going forward, the company aims to continue to bring quality offerings in the healthy foods category to its consumers across geographies.