Marico debuts in the instant noodles category with Saffola Oodles

Commenting on the new launch, Koshy George, chief marketing officer, Marico Limited said, “Since the launch of Saffola Masala Oats, Saffola has become a mainstay in the ready-to-eat snacking market in India. Once again championing the healthy indulgence narrative, we have launched Saffola Oodles in the instant noodles category. Made from wholegrain oats, Saffola Oodles comes in a delicious masala flavour and does not contain maida or artificial preservatives. This new launch seeks to meet the rising consumer need for healthier snacking options that are at the same time delightfully tasty.”