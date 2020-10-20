Marico enters Chyawanprash category with Saffola Arogyam Chyawan Amrut Awaleha

Speaking on the launch, Sanjay Mishra, chief operating officer – India Sales & Chief Executive Officer – New Business, Marico Limited said, “Amidst the global pandemic, individuals have reset their routine to incorporate a healthier lifestyle that helps boost their immunity. They are increasingly looking for innovative and value-added solutions from trusted brands to support their health needs. Leveraging the expertise of our marquee brand, Saffola which is synonymous with healthy living, we decided to launch Saffola Arogyam Chyawan Amrut Awaleha to support the health and immunity requirements of today. This new offering is made by combining the goodness of traditional Chyawanprash coupled with the added benefits of Ayush Kwath herbs, amla, turmeric, giloy and ashwagandha strengthening it further to provide year-round protection for the whole family.”