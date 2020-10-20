Marico enters Chyawanprash category with Saffola Arogyam Chyawan Amrut Awaleha

The new product comes with 50% more Amla, Turmeric, Giloy, Ashwagandha and Ayush Kwath herbs.
Marico, India’s leading FMCG companies, has announced its foray into the Chyawanprash category with the launch of Saffola Arogyam Chyawan Amrut Awaleha. In line with its aim to strengthen its presence in the health and immunity-boosting segment, the company has introduced an enhanced variant of the traditional Chyawanprash. Saffola Arogyam Chyawan Amrut Awalehais an Ayurvedic Rasayana combining the goodness of traditional Chyawanprash with a proprietary combination of added ingredients that consists of Ayush Kwath herbs, Ashwagandha, Turmeric, Giloy and 50% more Amla.
The COVID-19 pandemic has led to an increased awareness and need for superior quality immunity boosting products. Consumers are proactively seeking solutions that can easily integrate into their daily routine. While Chyawanprash is widely recognised in India as a source of nutrition for better immunity, there is a growing demand for added benefits to address the extraordinary situation of the pandemic. Thus, Marico has introduced Saffola Arogyam Chyawan Amrut Awaleha that not only boosts immunity but also supports respiratory health needs of today while providing relief from cough, cold and sore throat.
Speaking on the launch, Sanjay Mishra, chief operating officer – India Sales & Chief Executive Officer – New Business, Marico Limited said, “Amidst the global pandemic, individuals have reset their routine to incorporate a healthier lifestyle that helps boost their immunity. They are increasingly looking for innovative and value-added solutions from trusted brands to support their health needs. Leveraging the expertise of our marquee brand, Saffola which is synonymous with healthy living, we decided to launch Saffola Arogyam Chyawan Amrut Awaleha to support the health and immunity requirements of today. This new offering is made by combining the goodness of traditional Chyawanprash coupled with the added benefits of Ayush Kwath herbs, amla, turmeric, giloy and ashwagandha strengthening it further to provide year-round protection for the whole family.”
Saffola Arogyam Chyawan Amrut Awaleha comes in three SKUs – 500gm for INR 190, 1kg for INR 350 and 1.25kg for INR 450. It is being launched in phases in general trade outlets and will soon be available in modern trade and on the direct-to-consumer channel (https://stores.saffola.in/) as well as other leading e-commerce platforms.
Marico has been innovating and intensifying its hold in the health and immunity-boosting category, with its recent launch of Saffola Honey, a superior quality product backed by advanced NMR (Nuclear Magnetic Resonance) test certification that guarantees 100% pure honey with no added sugar. It also entered the Ayurvedic segment with the Saffola Immuniveda range of Kadha Mix and Golden Turmeric Milk Mix. Going forward, Marico will continue to launch quality offerings in the health, hygiene as well as food segment in India and other geographies.