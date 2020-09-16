Marico enters the hot ‘immunity-boosting’ space, launches Saffola kadha and golden turmeric milk mix

Called the Saffola ImmuniVeda range, it comes at a time when ‘immunity’ is the talk of the town, the range has to compete with the likes of Dabur as well.
For eons, India’s most potent cure for a litany of ailments and to improve one’s immunity was the humble kadha. Brewed at home using a variety of natural ingredients such as herbs and spices, this home remedy is ubiquitous across India.
The importance of the concoction has increased manifold in the last six to seven months since the pandemic hit our shores. People have become aware of the importance of health and immunity and what better than a traditional home remedy you can gulp down with ease?
Even the Ministry of Ayush mentioned ‘kadha’ as one of the measures you must take to improve immunity during this pandemic riddled era.
It seems FMCG major Marico was observant of these trends because it has announced the launch of Saffola ImmuniVeda range that consists of Saffola Kadha Mix and Saffola Golden Turmeric Milk Mix.
As per the brand:
Saffola ImmuniVeda Kadha Mix provides the goodness of the time-tested immunity-boosting “kadha” made from Ayush Kwath ingredients (Tulsi, Dalchini, Kalimiri, Sunthi) as well as 11 immunity-boosting ayurvedic herbs.
This herbal mix has the power of Ashwagandha, Giloy, Haridra, Amla, Manuka which boost immunity; the power of Vasa, Kalimiri, Yestimadhu, Kankol which supports respiratory immunity; and the power of Sunthi, Tulsi, Yestimadhu, Kantakari which relieves cough, cold and sore throat. The Saffola ImmuniVeda Kadha mix is available in 80 g packs comprising 20 sachets for INR 199.
Saffola ImmuniVeda Golden Turmeric Milk Mix, a healthy yet tasty contemporary ayurvedic drink based on the traditional immunity-boosting "Haldi-Doodh" recipe.
It is enriched with black pepper, cardamom and cinnamon with real almond bites that can be consumed either hot or cold. Each scoop of the Golden Turmeric Milk Mix has the goodness of 2 spoons of turmeric and no artificial flavour. The mix is available in 400g SKUs for INR 399.
Speaking on the launch, Sanjay Mishra, Chief Operating Officer – India Sales & Chief Executive Officer – New Business, Marico Limited said, “There has been a marked change in consumption habits with consumers looking for preventive solutions in healthy and immunity-boosting space.
The new range of Saffola ImmuniVeda ayurvedic products – the Kadha Mix and the Golden Turmeric Milk Mix - are contemporary format innovations which make these traditional recipes more enjoyable to all family members while boosting immunity from within. Additionally, these include a unique blend of ingredients for added potency and are available in convenient, easy to use packs.”
The new range is being made available across modern trade outlets, Saffola stores, and e-commerce platforms.
But, it is interesting to note that ‘kadha’ has been available in the market well before the lockdown. Here’s a look at some of them.
We have Dabur Honitus Hot Sip
There's the Dabur Ayush Kwath Kaadha
Sheth Brothers Pratikar Kadha
Ayush Kadha Mix mix by Nature's Essence