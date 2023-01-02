Marico expands its food play; plans to invest in new digital brands

Our consumer point of view is that when people want to consume food, they make certain kinds of choices and some of the choices that they make are based on whether or not they believe the food is healthy or unhealthy. The fact is if you are making a choice with food which you are consuming just because it is healthy, you will not really enjoy the food as much as you want to. So, the insight here is that the brand has to create a healthy product and have to keep it tasty as well for the consumer's preference.