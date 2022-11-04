Marico India announces business turnover of Rs. 1,896 crore

Domestic Business

Marico’s India Business delivered a turnover of ₹ 1,896 crore, up 1% on a YoY basis.

Parachute Rigids was down 3% in volume terms (down 11% in value terms) mainly due to muted consumption trends and sluggishness in loose to branded conversions as softening in copra prices extended beyond expectations. In the given market context, Parachute held its market share in volume terms and gained 20 bps in value MS on MAT basis. The brand is witnessing better traction aided by the last round of pricing interventions and is contemplating passing on more value to consumers. We expect volumes to stabilize in H2 as copra prices and consumer pricing harmonize over the course of the next couple of months.