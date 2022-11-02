Marico launches first-of-its-kind yummy soya snack for small hunger - Saffola Soya Bhurji

Saffola Soya Bhurji has been launched in the versatile Magic Masala flavour. It packs an immense 12.6 gm protein per serving— giving 2X protein as compared to any other popular packaged snacks, making it a power-packed snack for any occasion. It comes in a 35 gm pouch priced at Rs 15. It has been launched in West Bengal, Delhi, and Mumbai across general trade. The product will be available across the country in a phased manner. The pack also comes with an easy marker for water, which can be used to prepare the Bhurji. It is also available across modern trade and major e-commerce platforms.