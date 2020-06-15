Marico launches KeepSafe - a range of personal hygiene products

The range includes toilet seat disinfectant, multi-purpose disinfectant spray, hand sanitiser, hygiene hand wipes, and feminine hygiene wipes.
Marico has announced the launch of KeepSafe, a range of premium personal and out of home hygiene products. The KeepSafe range offers consumers the convenience of easy sanitisation and takes care of intimate hygiene needs too. The KeepSafe range includes toilet seat disinfectant, multi-purpose disinfectant spray, hand sanitizer, hygiene hand wipes, feminine hygiene wipes and soon to be launched Intimate Wash as well. These products are available for purchase on Amazon.
Our hands can hold from a million to a billion germs, now think about the invisible threat that your surroundings are harbouring. The KeepSafe range has been developed keeping in mind a complete out-of-home hygiene needs to fight these threats. This new array of products will not only take care of personal hygiene but also provide an effective and reliable solution to sanitisation on the go.
KeepSafe Toilet Seat Disinfectant is efficient in killing 99.9 per cent germs in 10 seconds without water. It is dermatologically tested and safe for all skin types. KeepSafe Multi-Purpose Disinfectant also kills 99.9% germs. The multi-surface disinfectant, as well as toilet seat disinfectant, will be available in 90ml units for INR 215.
KeepSafe Hygiene Hand Wipes are enriched with Aloe Vera, Glycerine and anti-bacterial actives that sanitize and effectively fight germs. KeepSafe Intimate wipes come with a lactic acid formula, curated with the goodness of Aloe Vera and Tea tree essential oil. It ensures intimate pH level is maintained at 3.5 and is soothing to use. Intimate Wipes will be retailed at INR 90 for a pack of 10.
The KeepSafe Hand Sanitizer kills 99.99 per cent germs instantly with 72.34 per cent alcohol content and has a skin-friendly antiseptic formula. A 100ml bottle of Instant Hand Sanitizer will be retailed for INR 50, whereas 30 Hygiene Hand Wipes will be available for INR 199. The KeepSafe range will be available across modern trade and e-commerce platforms in SKUs that are convenient to use while on-the-go or at home.
Speaking on the launch, Suchit Bansal, Business Head - Premium & Digital Personal Care Business, Marketing, Marico Limited, says, “Consumers today have a heightened need for hygiene and sanitisation products, not just personal but also for everything in the surroundings. Today, hygiene is synonymous to safety. We are cognizant of the fact that people will slowly gear up to step out of their houses, and the fear of leaving the protective enclosure of the house can be quite stressful. With the KeepSafe range, we aim to set a new standard in hygiene and be an everyday partner in the out-of-home hygiene space.”
Marico Limited has also recently launched Mediker Hand Sanitizer in India as well as the first-of-its-kind fruit and vegetable cleanser Veggie Clean.