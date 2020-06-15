Marico launches KeepSafe - a range of personal hygiene products

Speaking on the launch, Suchit Bansal, Business Head - Premium & Digital Personal Care Business, Marketing, Marico Limited, says, “Consumers today have a heightened need for hygiene and sanitisation products, not just personal but also for everything in the surroundings. Today, hygiene is synonymous to safety. We are cognizant of the fact that people will slowly gear up to step out of their houses, and the fear of leaving the protective enclosure of the house can be quite stressful. With the KeepSafe range, we aim to set a new standard in hygiene and be an everyday partner in the out-of-home hygiene space.”