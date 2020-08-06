Marico launches ‘Protect’ surface disinfectants; partners with Ola and HDFC to ensure safety of customers

Ola will provide The Protect range to the driver-partners to be used to disinfect commonly used surfaces before every ride. HDFC will use the spray to create hygienic work environment.
As India unlocks, Marico Limited, one of India’s leading consumer companies, announced the launch of the Protect range of surface disinfectant sprays. Expanding its offering in the safety and hygiene portfolio which includes hand sanitisers, handwash and fruit and vegetable cleanser. Marico’s Travel Protect and Marico’s House Protect which are effective against viruses, bacteria and fungi on multiple surfaces without the need to wipe them down after spraying.
Amidst the global pandemic, there is a significant shift in consumer behaviour towards adopting conscientious safety and hygiene practices. This has led to a steep surge in demand for personal, domestic and out-of-home sanitising and disinfecting solutions. Moreover, as the unlock eases and people venture outside the comfort of their homes, service providers, retailers and employers alike are focused on alleviating hygiene and safety concerns of consumers, customers and employees.
The launch of the Protect Range of surface disinfectants is a move towards bolstering that purpose. Adhering to the norms of this ‘new normal’, Marico Limited aims to drive meaningful partnerships within the eco-system to provide best in class hygiene solutions to corporates and service providers.
To begin with, we are announcing our partnership with Ola, India’s leading mobility platform and one of the world’s largest ride-hailing companies, to help them continue to offer safe mobility services to all. This partnership is poised to further Ola’s Ride Safe India initiative that has been launched to ensure strict adherence to safety and hygiene protocols thereby enabling the customers and driver partners to experience safe and best in class mobility services. Ola will provide The Protect range to the driver partners and it will be used by them to disinfect commonly used surfaces like seat, inner panel, handles etc before every ride.
Marico has also partnered with HDFC Limited, India’s premier housing finance company where Marico’s Protect range will be instrumental in safeguarding their customers and employees in offices across India. The Protect range will help create a hygienic and sanitised work environment for both HDFC employees and the customers who walk into their offices.