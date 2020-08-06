Marico launches ‘Protect’ surface disinfectants; partners with Ola and HDFC to ensure safety of customers

To begin with, we are announcing our partnership with Ola, India’s leading mobility platform and one of the world’s largest ride-hailing companies, to help them continue to offer safe mobility services to all. This partnership is poised to further Ola’s Ride Safe India initiative that has been launched to ensure strict adherence to safety and hygiene protocols thereby enabling the customers and driver partners to experience safe and best in class mobility services. Ola will provide The Protect range to the driver partners and it will be used by them to disinfect commonly used surfaces like seat, inner panel, handles etc before every ride.