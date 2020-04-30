Marico launches 'Veggie Clean'; enters new vegetable wash' category

The cleaning solution claims to remove all germs, bacteria, chemicals, waxes and soil on the surface of fruits and vegetables.
Marico , leading consumer companies, has announced its foray into the vegetable and fruit hygiene category with the launch of Veggie Clean, made with a unique mix of 100% safe ingredients. With an aim to aid and strengthen the country’s fight against the Covid-19 pandemic, Marico is expanding its play in the health and hygiene segment. Addressing an industry gap and with innovation at the core, this newest introduction offers a unique mix of ingredients that remove all the germs, bacteria, chemicals, waxes and soil present on the surface of fruits and vegetables without leaving any residue, aftertaste or smell.
Increasingly, both personal and domestic hygiene is becoming priority top priority for consumers. While hand, body, home and kitchen hygiene is in practice and consumption habits are also evolving in tandem with the current situation, ensuring complete sanitation of our fresh produce is still limited to only rinsing them with water. To bridge this gap with an innovative solution, Marico has launched a first-of-its-kind fruit and vegetable cleaner.
Veggie Clean will be available across modern and ecommerce channels in two SKUs - 200 ml and 400 ml for INR 149 and INR 289 respectively. The solution does not contain any harmful preservative, is soap-free, chlorine-free and alcohol-free. It can be used to clean all kinds of vegetables and fruits except mushrooms. Veggie Clean is made from ingredients that are derived from natural sources. Simple to use, one is only required to soak and hand rub the fresh produce in a solution made of one capful of Veggie Clean and 2 litres of water followed by rinsing the soaked produce in running water 2-3 times for about 30 seconds.
Speaking on the launch, Koshy George, Chief marketing officer, Marico said, “We at Marico believe in innovation that makes a real difference and as a responsible organization, we continue to develop disruptive solutions that help address emerging consumer needs. We are witnessing a definite shift in consumer habit and consumption patterns are increasingly being centred on personal and domestic hygiene. Keeping this in mind, we have launched Veggie Clean made with 100% safe ingredients, an industry first innovation which will help consumers sanitize their fruits and vegetables by removing impurities that may be present on the surface. With this launch, we hope to fill an existing gap in the hygiene segment.”
With an increased focus on health and hygiene products, Marico has been innovating and intensifying its presence in the category. The company entered the hand hygiene segment with the launch of Mediker Hand Sanitizer in India and hand sanitizer and hand wash in Bangladesh. It aims to continue exploring newer avenues in the health, hygiene and foods sector in other geographies.