Marico launches 'Veggie Clean'; enters new vegetable wash' category

Veggie Clean will be available across modern and ecommerce channels in two SKUs - 200 ml and 400 ml for INR 149 and INR 289 respectively. The solution does not contain any harmful preservative, is soap-free, chlorine-free and alcohol-free. It can be used to clean all kinds of vegetables and fruits except mushrooms. Veggie Clean is made from ingredients that are derived from natural sources. Simple to use, one is only required to soak and hand rub the fresh produce in a solution made of one capful of Veggie Clean and 2 litres of water followed by rinsing the soaked produce in running water 2-3 times for about 30 seconds.