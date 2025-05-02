Marico Q4 results: Ad spends increase by 35% YoY

FMCG brand Marico has announced its financial results for the quarter ending on March 31 (Q4) in the financial year 2025-26. Advertising and sales expenses surged by 35% year-on-year (YoY), reaching Rs 305 crore, up from Rs 226 crore in the last year.

The total ad spends for the brand stood at Rs 1128 crore in FY25 against Rs 952 crore in FY24 with a consolidated increase of 18%.

Marico reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 345 crore in the March quarter, a 7.81 per cent increase driven by volume and revenue growth in India and its international business.

The company's consolidated revenue from operations reached Rs 2,730 crore during the quarter under review, up from Rs 2,278 crore in the same period in FY24.

The company's total expenses in the fourth quarter were higher at Rs 2,336 crore, compared to Rs 1,894 crore in the corresponding period the previous year.