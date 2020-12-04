Marico COO Sanjay Mishra on Saffola honey's purity

The statement is in light of the honey adulteration scandal in which, brands like Dabur and others have been deemed impure.
Honey brands belonging to major FMCG companies such as Dabur, Patanjali, and Emami (Zandu Pure Honey) failed a purity test conducted by a German laboratory said the Centre for Science and Environment (CSE), Delhi-based public interest research and advocacy organisation on 2 December 2020.
Out of the 13 honey brands that were tested, Marico’s Saffola honey was the only big brand to pass all the tests. Below is a statement from Sanjay Mishra, the COO of the company on this matter.
Saffola, one of the most trusted brands, catering to the discerning needs of consumers keeping in mind the highest standards of quality and purity, has launched the best quality honey in its purest form in India. Every batch of Saffola Honey is tested using NMR (Nuclear Magnetic Resonance) technology, which is one of the most advanced tests in the world, in the best in class laboratories to ensure that it is 100% pure, free from added sugars and free from any form of adulteration. Saffola Honey is also complaint with each of the quality parameters mandated by FSSAI (Food Safety and Standards Authority of India). Since its launch in June this year, it has been widely accepted by consumers and appreciated by the trade for delivering on its promise of quality and purity. We will continue to communicate these very attributes of Saffola Honey to our discerning consumers through our TVCs, digital media, advertisements on e-commerce platforms and our own DTC channel.Sanjay Mishra - Chief Operating Officer - India Sales & CEO - New Business, Marico Limited