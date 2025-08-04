Marico’s Q1 FY26 ad spend rises 25% YoY to Rs 299 crore

FMCG brand Marico has announced its financial results for Q1,FY26. The company reported a 25% year-on-year increase in advertisement and sales promotion expenses, with spending rising to Rs 299 crore in Q1 FY26 from Rs 240 crore in Q1FY25. Though, this is marginally lower than ad spend in the previous quarter Q4 FY25 which was Rs 305 crore, but the increase from previous year quarter highlights company’s investments to strengthen their franchises and accelerate diversification through accelerated growth in new businesses.

Despite the increased marketing expenses, Marico recorded strong revenue growth, with Q1FY26 revenue from operations reaching Rs ₹3,259 crore, up 23% from Rs 2,643 crore in Q1 FY25. The company also posted a net profit of Rs 513 crore for the quarter, reflecting a 8.2% increase from Rs 474 crore in the same period last year.

The company’s gross margin contracted by 5.3% YoY as sharp inflation in key commodities continued to exert pressure, in addition to a particularly high base and the pricing-led denominator effect. Consequently, EBITDA was up 5%. EBITDA margin stood at 20.1%, down3.6%. PAT was at ₹504 crore, up 9% YoY.