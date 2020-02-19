“Marketers are as affected as anyone else”: Richard Shotton

He mentions his survey where he asked two questions. First, ‘how good are you at your job compared to your colleagues?’ The answer could be either above or below average. He reveals that 95 per cent of respondents thought that they are better at their job. “This finding isn’t a one-off and overconfidence extends to many other studies. Most people think that they are better drivers than others. Even the most awful drivers (who got into accidents) thought so. It shows that when people answer surveys they don’t have full insight into themselves. People don’t lie but they don’t realise,” he explains. He suggests that instead of asking questions marketers should set up simple experiments to understand.