Marketers Sujay Pal and Geetika Gulati launch AI-first agency Cogncy Worldwide

Cogncy Worldwide, a new content-technology agency launched by Sujay Pal and Geetika Gulati, aims to use AI to streamline how organisations create, refine and distribute content. The founders describe the company as operating at the intersection of content, technology and user experience, with a focus on improving efficiency in large-scale communication workflows.

Pal, co-founder and CEO, brings more than 20 years of experience in marketing and business strategy, most recently at healthcare technology firm CitiusTech. His focus at Cogncy is on building systems that improve scale and operational clarity in content workflows.

Gulati, co-founder and chief growth officer, also brings two decades of experience, spanning communications strategy, brand storytelling and public relations across sectors including lifestyle, education, B2B and consumer. At Cogncy, she oversees growth strategy and ensures content solutions align with measurable outcomes.

Both founders said the company intends to address inefficiencies in how organisations manage content—an area they believe often remains fragmented despite rising communication demands.

“We have seen first hand how organisations struggle to make content work at scale. Too often, content is reactive and fragmented, we’re building a system that fixes that from the ground up,” said Sujay.

“Since content has always driven how organisations connect with their audiences, our focus is on transforming it - making it smarter, faster, and more impactful with AI," added Geetika.