Marketing takeaways from Facebook-Boston Consulting Group's webinar

Our geographical view of the nation has also changed. “We’re looking at nation, state, city, and then locality. We adopted a similar strategy for our stores. We looked at stores, which were present in different catchment zones, and we got the community to get to know its staff better. For the first time, we, as a retailer, were competing neck to neck with a consumer on the safety aspect – to assure them that our retail stores are as safe as their homes,” Nayak said.