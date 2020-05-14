Marriott On Wheels is on Swiggy, to offer delivery service for its signature dishes

All prepaid orders will be 'no-contact' in nature - It involves a driver leaving the food at the doorstep rather than an in-person exchange.
Marriott International will now offer "Marriott On Wheels" delivery service through an agreement with Swiggy, one of India's leading online food ordering and delivery service.
Launched in 2019, Marriott on Wheels is the global hospitality giant's first food truck in India that serves Marriott's signature dishes as well as local favourites.
At the start, over 20 hotels in different cities would feature on Swiggy's app. Some of the cities are Bengaluru, Kolkata Chandigarh, Delhi, Chennai, Hyderabad, Agra, Pune, Mumbai, Coimbatore and Goa.
Each hotel listed on the app has created a thoughtful 'Marriott on Wheels' menu that is most suited for safe consumption and safe deliveries.
The hotels which are ready to deliver:
The Marriott Suites Pune
Fairfield by Marriott Pune, Kharadi
JW Marriott Bengaluru
JW Marriott Kolkata
JW Marriott New Delhi
The Ritz-Carlton Bangalore
Courtyard by Marriott Hebbal
Le Meridien Hyderabad
Courtyard by Marriott Gurugram
Westin Pune
Courtyard by Marriott Mumbai
Westin Chennai
Sheraton Hyderabad
Sheraton Grand Whitefield Bangalore
JW Marriott Chandigarh
Courtyard by Marriott Agra
Sheraton Grand at Brigade Gateway
Courtyard by Marriott Hinjewadi
Fairfield by Marriott, Coimbatore and W Goa
Neeraj Govil, Senior Vice President, South Asia, Marriott International said, "As we navigate and adapt ourselves to the new normal in all aspects of life, there will be a new balance in everything we do include our approach to the business of hospitality. The overall lifestyle changes and the manner in which we do business will have us taking a step out of the box, to ideate and create new experiences that are meaningful, valuable and convenient for our customers."
He further added, “We are pleased to see Swiggy becoming one of our innovative partners. Their strong market credibility and advanced distribution network allow us to offer a satisfactory experience in this ever-changing and sensitive environment."
"This partnership will benefit our Marriott on Wheels initiative in the new normal as we feel food deliveries will be the new continuum going forward. We share a strong commitment at delivering a responsible guest experience, ensuring absolute safety from preparation to delivery of each order. With this new partnership, we are gearing up to build on our progress well into the future."
Swiggy COO, Vivek Sunder said, “At Swiggy, we are constantly striving towards providing exceptional experiences to our customers by showcasing restaurants with a diverse range of culinary offerings. As a preferred partner of Marriott International, one of the largest brands in the modern hospitality industry, we are delighted to come together and offer popular restaurants by different marques of Marriott on the Swiggy app. This association will deliver curated assortments from Marriott on Wheels to customers (of both Marriott & Swiggy) and bring their favourite cuisine and delights right to their doorstep.”
Swiggy will execute "no-contact" deliveries on all pre-paid orders, which involve a driver leaving the food at the doorstep rather than an in-person exchange. Both companies also have plans to expand this service to more hotels in other cities.