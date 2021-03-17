Mars Wrigley cuts size and price of Orbit and Doublemint chewing gums…

… At ₹1, the new price variant is part of the company’s regionalisation strategy, aimed at penetrating smaller markets in India.
Mars Wrigley, the American company behind chewing gum brands Orbit and Doublemint, has announced a new price variant (₹1) in India.
In an email, the company said that it is a significant step towards strengthening its India portfolio by increased category penetration. The new price variant aims to widen the company’s presence in the freshness category.
Doublemint will now be available in prices ranging from ₹1 to ₹100, and Orbit between ₹1 and ₹150. This means more options will now be available to the consumers in terms of price points and consumption occasions.
The brand talks about the variants in a music video, where singer Shaan has lent his voice, alongside music entrepreneur and composer Gaurav Dagaonkar.
Kalpesh R Parmar, general manager, Mars Wrigley, India, said, “As a part of our regionalisation strategy and our continued effort to expand our portfolio, our aim has been to make our products accessible to one and all. With the new Doublemint and Orbit variants at ₹1, we are not only strengthening our connect with our consumers by offering a variety of choices of their favourite products, but also expanding our reach to the rural audience.”
“Over the years, our consumers have loved Doublemint in its many formats – mints, gums and chewy mints, Orbit for its many diverse flavours and its benefits of being a sugar-free gum. The launch of the new price variant demonstrates our commitment to constantly bring better experiences and products for our consumers,” Parmar added.