Mars Wrigley's SNICKERS® Berry Whip is here to save you from making blunders this Valentine's Day

Valentine’s Day is the one day set aside to celebrate love and affection. However, many people end up making blunders by promising ‘stars and moon’ to their loved ones. Taking a cue from this, SNICKERS® Berry Whip is being launched along with a campaign ‘Blunders Happen when you are Berry Hungry’ to celebrate the ‘out-of-sortness’ when you are in love by grabbing SNICKERS®. The humorous campaign conceptualized by DDB Mudra North, gives consumers a fresh perspective on love and the innocent blunders made out of affection, in line with the brand’s global proposition of ‘You Are Not You When You Are Hungry’. Extending the campaign, SNICKERS® India will collaborate with influencers who, along with their partners, will join us in calling out these love blunders.
The new variant is a perfect addition to the SNICKERS® range with luscious strawberries flavour and a beautiful pink packaging. Following the success of variants such as Almond (launched in 2019), Cashew and Butterscotch (launched in 2020), Fruit & Nut (launched in 2021) and Kesar Pista (launched in 2022), the brand has introduced this yet another flavour that India loves.
Talking about the launch of SNICKERS® Berry Whip, Varun Kandhari, marketing director, Mars Wrigley, India, said, “At Mars Wrigley, India, we are committed to bringing new and exciting variants of our globally loved brands to cater to our diverse consumers in India in ways that are relevant to them. Our previous launches were loved by our consumers not just in India but globally, and we aim to continue to expand our portfolio while maintaining the brand love amongst SNICKERS® loyalists. We are delighted and confident that this new variant is going to appease many, especially the youngsters who will love not just the flavour but also the beautiful packaging."