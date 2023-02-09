Mars Wrigley's SNICKERS® Berry Whip is here to save you from making blunders this Valentine's Day

Valentine’s Day is the one day set aside to celebrate love and affection. However, many people end up making blunders by promising ‘stars and moon’ to their loved ones. Taking a cue from this, SNICKERS® Berry Whip is being launched along with a campaign ‘Blunders Happen when you are Berry Hungry’ to celebrate the ‘out-of-sortness’ when you are in love by grabbing SNICKERS®. The humorous campaign conceptualized by DDB Mudra North, gives consumers a fresh perspective on love and the innocent blunders made out of affection, in line with the brand’s global proposition of ‘You Are Not You When You Are Hungry’. Extending the campaign, SNICKERS® India will collaborate with influencers who, along with their partners, will join us in calling out these love blunders.