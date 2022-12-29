Mars Wrigley’s SNICKERS® launches wRAP with MC Square for ‘The Hangry Moments of 2022’

SNICKERS® India is collaborating with Vishnu Kaushal, a Instagram content creator, along with other influencers who will share their hangry moments from 2022 and amplify them.
With only a few days of 2022 remaining, it is the time when people retrospect the things they did, the time they spent, and how the year has gone by. Mars Wrigley’s SNICKERS® partnered with MTV Hustle Season 2 fame MC Square, to wrap the year with a RAP song. For this wRAP campaign, SNICKERS® collated goof-up moments wrapped up in a quirky song, which everyone would like to groove to, grabbing a SNICKERS® and beat those hangry-ness of 2022, not take them ahead in 2023.
SNICKERS® is synonymous with satiating ‘Hangry-ness’. The brand’s proposition ‘You Are Not You When You Are Hungry’ stands true for everyone around the world. In 2022, there have been many silly moments because someone was hungry but eating a SNICKERS® in those moments would have brought them back to their true self.
Talking about the campaign, Varun Kandhari, marketing director, Mars Wrigley, India, said, “SNICKERS® is synonymous to killing hunger. People not only love having SNICKERS® but also love the brand’s cheeky persona and humorous campaigns. Our campaigns have been relatable to our audience, especially with the millennials and Gen-Z cohorts. To establish our relationship with these cohorts better we chose a personality who belongs to the same generation and is widely popular across the country including regional cities. We partnered with the talented MTV Hustle Season 2 fame rap artist MC Square where he took on the feeling of being Hangry with SNICKERS® and a cheerful track that brings out those fun hungry moments of 2022.”
