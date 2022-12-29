Mars Wrigley’s SNICKERS® launches wRAP with MC Square for ‘The Hangry Moments of 2022’

Talking about the campaign, Varun Kandhari, marketing director, Mars Wrigley, India, said, “SNICKERS® is synonymous to killing hunger. People not only love having SNICKERS® but also love the brand’s cheeky persona and humorous campaigns. Our campaigns have been relatable to our audience, especially with the millennials and Gen-Z cohorts. To establish our relationship with these cohorts better we chose a personality who belongs to the same generation and is widely popular across the country including regional cities. We partnered with the talented MTV Hustle Season 2 fame rap artist MC Square where he took on the feeling of being Hangry with SNICKERS® and a cheerful track that brings out those fun hungry moments of 2022.”