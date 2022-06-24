Maruti Suzuki and Toyota announce a new hybrid SUV for India and Global Markets

The new SUV will be built at Toyota's facility in Bengaluru.
Toyota and Suzuki have announced a new Suzuki-developed SUV for India, followed by global markets to be manufactured at Toyota Kirloskar Motor's facility in Bengaluru. Both of the companies will now start production of a new hybrid SUV model, as the new model will be built in. Also, the two companies are planning to export the new model to markets outside India including Africa.
Akio Toyoda, president, Toyota said, “We are pleased to announce the new SUV with Suzuki, a company that has a long history of local involvement in the Indian business. Today, the automotive industry is facing various challenges such as electrification and carbon neutrality. By leveraging the respective strengths of Toyota and Suzuki to provide Indian customers with a variety of options, we hope to contribute to the reduction of CO2 emissions and realize a society where 'no one is left behind and 'everyone can move freely.”
The new hybrid model named, Toyota HyRyder will most likely be revealed on July 1, 2022, and will be the first model to be co-developed by Suzuki and Toyota as part of its global partnership. The upcoming offering will first debut as a Toyota-badged model, while the Maruti Suzuki-badged iteration will follow soon. The newly developed motor is expected to be a 1.5-litre petrol engine supported by an electric motor that will help the automaker compensate for the absence of a diesel engine in its line-up.
Toshihiro Suzuki, president, Suzuki said, “Production of the new SUV at TKM is a project that can contribute to the growth of India through providing eco-friendly mobility needed by customers. We recognize that it is a big milestone toward further deepening our collaboration in the future. We appreciate the support from Toyota, and at the same time, will explore new synergy and business opportunities through continuous collaboration.”
The powertrains of the new model to be on sale in India will be equipped with a mild hybrid developed by Suzuki and a strong hybrid developed by Toyota. Through the collaboration, the two companies will be able to provide a wide variety of vehicle electrification technologies to customers and contribute to the acceleration of electrification and the realization of a carbon-neutral society in India.