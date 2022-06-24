Maruti Suzuki and Toyota announce a new hybrid SUV for India and Global Markets

The new hybrid model named, Toyota HyRyder will most likely be revealed on July 1, 2022, and will be the first model to be co-developed by Suzuki and Toyota as part of its global partnership. The upcoming offering will first debut as a Toyota-badged model, while the Maruti Suzuki-badged iteration will follow soon. The newly developed motor is expected to be a 1.5-litre petrol engine supported by an electric motor that will help the automaker compensate for the absence of a diesel engine in its line-up.