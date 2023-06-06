Maruti Suzuki appoints AdGlobal360 to run PAN India Hyperlocal Marketing

Speaking on the win, Rakesh Yadav, CEO-AdGlobal360, said, “This is more than a win for us, since we were already managing half of Hyperlocal Marketing for MSIL. This is a validation of our expertise and the value we bring to our partners, MSIL and the Dealers. It is our promise that with our continuous investments in understanding Indian Consumers through our Sei-katsu-sha philosophy, we will keep getting better and deliver better outcomes.”