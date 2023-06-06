Maruti Suzuki appoints AdGlobal360 to run PAN India Hyperlocal Marketing

The mandate was awarded after a multi-agency pitch.
AdGlobal360 (AGL), the MarTech company that’s a member of Hakuhodo International, has won the mandate for managing the PAN-India Hyperlocal Marketing of Maruti Suzuki India (MSIL) – which would span across 3400+ Outlets across the Country.
Maruti Suzuki pioneered and launched the hyperlocal marketing strategy in 2018 and since then, AGL, which was part of its conceptualization, has been handling dealer marketing for One Half of the India (North, East, and Central India) while the other half was managed by another agency.
In the Pitch, MSIL invited and evaluated top agencies in India and AGL stood out for its outstanding deliveries as well as the proven track record of managing things at the scale it demanded.
The foundation of this superior performance was down to how AGL has employed Advanced Analytics coupled with Marketing Automation, built on the backbone of custom Technology Solutions using in-house Accelerators.
Deployed throughout Maruti Suzuki’s vast network of dealerships in multiple locations across the country, this hyperlocal marketing strategy has proved to be extremely effective in helping the OEM strengthen its digital presence, capturing the high purchase intent ‘near me’ searches, streamlining dealer lead management as well as customer journeys, and much more.
Sharing his opinion of this burgeoning partnership, Shashank Srivastava, Sr. executive oficer, marketing & sales, commented, “The contribution of hyperlocal marketing to our business is significant and digital leads from this program account for nearly 30% of our car sales. AdGlobal360’s are specialists in this and we are looking at a partnership that will collectively help us grow manifold. We look forward to their expertise in managing a program of this scale and delivering effectively on our expectations.”
Speaking on the win, Rakesh Yadav, CEO-AdGlobal360, said, “This is more than a win for us, since we were already managing half of Hyperlocal Marketing for MSIL. This is a validation of our expertise and the value we bring to our partners, MSIL and the Dealers. It is our promise that with our continuous investments in understanding Indian Consumers through our Sei-katsu-sha philosophy, we will keep getting better and deliver better outcomes.”