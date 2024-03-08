Maruti Suzuki Arena drives towards a new content series with Terribly Tiny Tales

Shashank Srivastava, senior executive officer, marketing and sales, said, “As industry leaders, Maruti Suzuki India Limited is proud to shine a spotlight on the rising number of women taking charge of the roads. We are proud of the fact that over 9 lakh women buyers have found their right match with Maruti Suzuki Arena. More than 28% of women in FY23-24 chose the brand value of Maruti Suzuki as a reason to purchase. Arena Journeys is more than just a campaign; it's a testament to the brand's dedication to inclusivity, empowerment, and customer-centricity.”