Maruti Suzuki Arena drives towards a new content series with Terribly Tiny Tales

Each episode will narrate interesting stories of women, directed by prominent women directors from the film industry.
More than 28% of women in FY23-24 chose the brand value of Maruti Suzuki as a reason to purchase, up from 18% in FY17-18, says the carmaker in a press note, and added that since inception, Maruti Suzuki Arena has sold over 9 lakh cars to women customers.
On International Women’s Day, the Maruti Suzuki Arena brand kicked off Arena Journeys, aimed at celebrating the growing number of women drivers and influencers in vehicle decisions across the country, with Terribly Tiny Tales.
The content series stars Tanuja Chandra, Alankrita Shrivastava, Sonam Nair, and Tahira Kashyap Khurrana. They will narrate interesting stories of women, that will be written and directed in their unique styles.
The protagonist of each story will discover something she’d been missing in her life, with a Maruti Suzuki Arena car playing a crucial role as their partner on Terribly Tiny Tales’ YouTube channel.
Shashank Srivastava, senior executive officer, marketing and sales, said, “As industry leaders, Maruti Suzuki India Limited is proud to shine a spotlight on the rising number of women taking charge of the roads. We are proud of the fact that over 9 lakh women buyers have found their right match with Maruti Suzuki Arena. More than 28% of women in FY23-24 chose the brand value of Maruti Suzuki as a reason to purchase. Arena Journeys is more than just a campaign; it's a testament to the brand's dedication to inclusivity, empowerment, and customer-centricity.”