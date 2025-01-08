Maruti Suzuki India to unveil its first eBorn SUV VITARA

Maruti Suzuki India (MSIL), a passenger vehicle manufacturer, announced its progressive blueprint for electric mobility, called ‘e For Me’. This vision includes an ecosystem of electric vehicles, advanced technology, and charging infrastructure. The company’s electric journey starts with the e VITARA, its first eBorn SUV, designed for Indian customers. Along with this, itss creating an ecosystem to support EV adoption and ownership.

Maruti Suzuki will unveil its 'Made-in-India-for-the-World' eBorn SUV, e VITARA, at the Bharat Mobility Global Auto Show 2025. The company will display its vehicles at Hall No. 5, Bharat Mandapam, New Delhi. The showcase will feature the eBorn SUV, e VITARA, along with models like Dzire, Swift, Invicto, Jimny, Fronx, Grand Vitara, and Brezza.

Elaborating on the vision, Partho Banerjee, senior executive officer, marketing and sales, Maruti Suzuki India, said, "Our 'e For Me' vision represents a defining moment in India's electric mobility transformation. While Maruti Suzuki has been India's trusted mobility partner for over four decades, today, we are introducing a revolutionary approach to electric mobility that puts the customer at the core. This strategy goes beyond just launching electric vehicles – it is about creating an entire ecosystem that makes the transition to electric mobility natural and seamless for every Indian. We are excited to showcase the complete dimension of 'e For Me' at the upcoming Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025, where visitors will experience first-hand how we are reimagining the future of mobility in India."