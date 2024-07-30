Maserati unveils Grecale SUV; eyes expansion in India

At its launch in India, the Maserati Grecale is available in three distinct versions: the Grecale GT, equipped with a four-cylinder mild hybrid engine that can deliver 300 hp. It embodies the brand’s most urban, minimal, and contemporary spirit. It is well suited to dynamic and curious global city-dwellers who pay attention to fashion yet have a refined style of their own; the Grecale Modena, with a four-cylinder 330-hp mild hybrid engine, is made for those with an innate, timeless elegance, for sports fans in the great outdoors. It is intended as a means to make the very best of your time and surroundings: the high-performance Trofeo with a 530-hp V6. This version embodies the most extreme aspect of Maserati, with the explicit focus on performance while never sacrificing comfort. This trim level is suited to sports enthusiasts who think of it in terms of performance and a constant personal challenge.