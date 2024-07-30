Maserati unveils Grecale SUV; eyes expansion in India

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
Maserati, the Italian luxury automotive brand, is excited to announce the launch of its Grecale SUV in India. Maserati Grecale strikes the right balance between sportiness and elegance, embodying the concepts of innovation, versatility, and luxury – a superior SUV in terms of spaciousness and comfort – that can guarantee excellent performance, driveability and handling, while showcasing its off-road skills and best-in-class driving experience.
Maserati Grecale is 100% made in Italy – engineered in Modena and manufactured at the Cassino plant, it represents Maserati's great leap forward in transforming the SUV experience in India. The Trident’s SUV is the perfect companion for fans of an elegant exterior style combined with the functionality of the SUV.
At its launch in India, the Maserati Grecale is available in three distinct versions: the Grecale GT, equipped with a four-cylinder mild hybrid engine that can deliver 300 hp. It embodies the brand’s most urban, minimal, and contemporary spirit. It is well suited to dynamic and curious global city-dwellers who pay attention to fashion yet have a refined style of their own; the Grecale Modena, with a four-cylinder 330-hp mild hybrid engine, is made for those with an innate, timeless elegance, for sports fans in the great outdoors. It is intended as a means to make the very best of your time and surroundings: the high-performance Trofeo with a 530-hp V6. This version embodies the most extreme aspect of Maserati, with the explicit focus on performance while never sacrificing comfort. This trim level is suited to sports enthusiasts who think of it in terms of performance and a constant personal challenge.
The Maserati Grecale caters to discerning drivers seeking functionality, luxury, and style, establishing a new benchmark in its class with its blend of performance, exquisite comfort, and cutting-edge technology. It is best-in-class in terms of interior space, drivability, handling, acceleration (0-100 km/h in 3.8 seconds – for the Trofeo), top speed (285 km/h – again for the Trofeo), sound quality, extensive use of materials such as wood, carbon fibre, leather, and outstanding specifications as standard.
Innovative technical specifications, including the Maserati Intelligent Assistant (MIA) Multimedia system, the latest infotainment, comfort display, digital clock, and the Heads-up Display, available as an option, whereas an all-round sound experience is guaranteed by the iconic signature sound of the Maserati engine paired with the immersive Sonus faber multi-dimensional sound system.
Maserati is “unique by design” and is clearly recognisable. The inspiration for the Grecale therefore emerges organically from the brand’s roots and its iconic character. Once again in the Grecale, the lines are devoted to performance and dynamism, with exclusive proportions that transcend time and fashion. Functionality and emotions come together in the Grecale: the SUV embodies the intrinsic, “made in Italy” values, those held by Maserati, and the ability to reinvent itself and develop, with a constant eye on the future yet still maintaining its DNA.
The Maserati SUV is “the everyday exceptional”: the thrill of luxury and pure innovation, in perfect balance. A car with great performance, unique, stylish lines and character, and the highest quality in its interiors, courtesy of the refinement of the materials selected for its finishes. In future, the Grecale range in India will be finished off with the full-electric version, the first fully electrified SUV in Maserati’s history, using 400V technology: it represents a new chapter for the brand, fully committed to the new era of electrification.
Philippe Claverol, Head of Overseas at Maserati stated “As Maserati continues to innovate and expand its product line-up, the Grecale SUV represents a significant milestone in our journey. With its combination of performance, luxury and technological prowess, the Grecale reaffirms Maserati's position in the luxury automotive sector. We’re excited to bring this exceptional vehicle to India, offering our patrons a driving experience that is truly “the Everyday Exceptional”.
In addition to the Grecale launch, Maserati is expanding its presence in India with new dealerships in New Delhi and Bengaluru. Maserati North India in New Delhi and VST Maserati in Bengaluru join the existing dealer in Mumbai. These dealerships will feature the top models of the brand for display and retail, providing customers with greater access to Maserati’s luxurious offerings.