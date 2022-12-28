Mastercard bets on sports and e-sports sponsorships to reach young audiences

"We were very excited and evaluated for the BCCI sponsorship. We thought it was going to be a terrific opportunity for us and we got into it," Rajamannar shares. The sponsorship is set to run till the end of March 2023. "We are committed to cricket as a space and we are currently evaluating every opportunity ahead of us, whether it is in the context of working with the players, sponsoring events and teams, etc. We are continuously looking at the entire spectrum and see what properties make the best sense for us to invest and where we can measure the ROI in a credible fashion," Rajamannar shares.