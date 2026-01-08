Mathrubhumi partners with Federal Bank for 10th edition of Speak for Kerala

Mathrubhumi Group has partnered with Federal Bank for the 10th Kerala edition of the Speak for India initiative. The grand finale of the programme is scheduled to be held on January 16, 2026.

Speak for India is a public speaking and debate platform aimed at college students. Launched in 2014, the programme has expanded across states and institutions, offering students a platform to present perspectives on topics of public relevance. The current edition includes multiple qualifying rounds, starting at the college level and progressing through zonal and semi-final stages before the final round. Participants can compete in either English or Malayalam through an online registration process.

The state-level inauguration of the Kerala edition for 2025–26 was held at Government College for Women, Thiruvananthapuram. The event was inaugurated by Dr Vasuki IAS, secretary, General Education Department, Government of Kerala.

Speaking about the initiative, Devika Shreyams Kumar, director -Operations, Mathrubhumi Gorup said: “ We feel privileged to be associated with federal bank for this one of its kind initiative which helps in bringing together students, educators, and thought leaders, under one platform, setting the tone for a transformative journey that empowers young voices to engage in meaningful dialogue, critical thinking, and nation-building conversations”.

The programme is being conducted in collaboration with the Federal Bank Hormis Memorial Foundation. The organisers have said that the initiative continues to focus on encouraging youth participation in public dialogue and debate.