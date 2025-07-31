Matrimony.com collaborates with Truecaller improve call identification and user safety

Matrimony.com, the parent company of Brand Bharat Matrimony, has announced a strategic partnership with Truecaller. This collaboration will elevate digital safety and deliver a seamless, secure, and contextual engagement experience using Truecaller’s Customer Experience Solutions.

In an effort to streamline user interactions and build trust in its communication channels, Bharat Matrimony has integrated with Truecaller for Business Solutions. The initiative aims to improve safety, clarity, and ease of use across key customer touchpoints, from registration to profile updates.

Through this integration, calls from Bharat Matrimony now display verified brand identifiers—including the official logo, green badge, and verification tick—helping users distinguish legitimate calls more easily. Additional features like Call Reason inform recipients about the purpose of the call, such as notifications about new matches or service updates.

To support a more dynamic calling experience, Bharat Matrimony has also implemented Video Caller ID, allowing for richer visual interactions. The Call Me Back feature offers greater flexibility by letting users request a return call at a convenient time. The platform has further simplified its sign-in process with 1-Tap, OTP-less verification, which aims to make login smoother and more secure during key transactions.

Commenting on the partnership, Saichithra Swaminathan, chief product officer, Matrimony.com, said, “At Matrimony, we’re focused on making the user journey simple and secure right from the start. Our integration with Truecaller helps streamline the verification process during registration. This reduces friction, making it easier for users to get started quickly. Faster verification means faster onboarding, with less manual input needed. It improves the overall sign-up experience with added ease and clarity. We’re always looking for ways to build trust and deliver more convenience to our users.”

Speaking about the collaboration, Priyam Bose, global head, GTM & developer products at Truecaller, said, “At Truecaller, our mission is to empower businesses with trusted communication infrastructure that enhances user confidence and drives meaningful engagement. Nowhere is this more critical than on a platform like Bharat Matrimony, where real-life relationships begin with a single interaction. Our partnership ensures that every touchpoint is anchored in safety, credibility, and contextual clarity. This collaboration underscores our shared vision with Bharat Matrimony to create secure, respectful, and authentic digital experiences at scale for millions of users navigating their most personal journeys online”