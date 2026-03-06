Matrix names KATSEYE as global brand ambassador

Professional haircare brand Matrix has appointed global music group KATSEYE as its new global brand ambassador.

The partnership will see the group front Matrix Moves, a global campaign scheduled for 2026. The campaign focuses on the relationship between hair, movement and performance, using choreography-led visuals.

Directed by Cody Critcheloe and photographed by Carin Backoff, the campaign introduces the concept of 'Hairography', positioning hair as part of stage performance and identity. The campaign visuals combine the group’s choreography with the brand’s hair styling themes.

As part of the campaign, six products from the Matrix portfolio are featured, with each product associated with a member of the group. The films and visuals demonstrate how the products perform under the demands of choreography and stage movement.

The campaign includes product ranges such as Mega Smooth and Instacure, which are positioned around styling, hair repair, and maintenance across different hair textures.

Matrix, founded in 1980, is part of L’Oréal’s Professional Products Division and offers several professional haircare and hair colour ranges.