Mattel launches the first Barbie Dream Team for International Women’s Day

Mattel has announced that Barbie is marking International Women’s Day with the launch of its first-ever Barbie Dream Team, an initiative that recognises women who have made a mark in their respective fields with one-of-a-kind dolls created in their likeness. Representing India in this global line-up is Indian cricketer Smriti Mandhana.

Mandhana becomes the first cricketer to be honoured as part of the Barbie Dream Team. The one-of-a-kind doll recognises her contribution to women’s cricket and her influence both on and off the field. The doll has been created exclusively to celebrate her journey and will not be available for retail.

Mandhana has played a key role in raising the profile of women’s cricket in India. She is the first Indian woman cricketer to score centuries in all three international formats - Test, ODI and T20 - marking an important milestone for the sport.

For generations, cricket has been one of India’s most popular sports, though opportunities and visibility for women players have historically been limited. Mandhana’s recognition highlights the growing momentum behind women’s cricket and aims to encourage more young girls to consider sport as a career.

Commenting on the recognition, Smriti Mandhana, vice-captain of the Indian women’s cricket team, said the honour was a special moment for her, particularly as part of a global group of inspiring women. She added that while playing cricket for India is significant, inspiring young girls to pursue their passions is equally meaningful.

Nathan Baynard, vice president and head of Barbie at Mattel, said the brand has long promoted the belief that girls can aspire to any profession. He added that the Barbie Dream Team celebrates women who are paving the way for future generations and aims to inspire girls around the world to pursue their ambitions.