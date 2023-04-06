By afaqs! news bureau
Mattel's Barbie launches selfie filters ahead of its movie release

'Barbie: The Movie' will release in theatres on 26th July 2023.

Mattel's iconic Barbie doll is getting a tech-savvy with the launch of its selfie filters. This is just in time and ahead of its new movie's release, 'Barbie: The Movie.'

The selfie filters will allow fans to take pictures with virtual accessories and backgrounds inspired by the movie, making it a fun way to engage with the Barbie brand.

The selfie filters will feature various themes, including fantasy-inspired backdrops where users will have the option to add accessories such as tiaras, wands, and fairy wings to their photos. Users can access these filters through a specially designed website and these filters are also available on social media platforms like Instagram and Snapchat.

Mattel's decision to launch the filters seems like a smart move to connect with younger audiences who spend a great deal of their time on social media. The selfie culture is also booming across the world, hence making this a smart launch. By leveraging the popularity of Instagram and Snapchat, the toy company is aiming to increase its brand visibility and also promote its upcoming movie.

