Maybelline New York onboards Kiara Advani as its brand ambassador

Maybelline New York has onboarded Kiara Advani as its new brand ambassador for India.

“Makeup, for me, is a form of self-expression. It shifts with my mood, my mindset, and how I choose to show up. Becoming the face of Maybelline New York feels especially meaningful, as the brand stands to support people all over the world in their quest for self-exploration through the power of makeup,” said Kiara Advani.

“This partnership feels instinctive, and I’m excited to be part of a brand that encourages everyone to express themselves authentically and on their own terms.”

Kiara as Maybelline's new brand ambassador

Commenting on the launch, Maya El Aramouni, general manager, Maybelline New York India, said, “As we welcome Kiara to the Maybelline New York family, we look forward to working together to create beauty that feels intuitive, inclusive, and aligned with the way our consumers see themselves today. This is an important moment for the brand in India, where Kiara represents the confident, expressive and ever-curious Maybelline consumer.”

Marking this new association, Maybelline New York has introduced its latest innovation: the Maybelline Serum Lipstick. Headlined by Kiara Advani in the bold matte shade 'Wildcard', the launch reflects a shift toward beauty that is personal, intuitive, and designed for those who demand both high-performance colour and deep care.

MNY SERUM LIPSTICK

As per the brand, this lipstick is elevated with serum-level hydration. "Infused with Hyaluronic Acid and a nourishing oil blend, the formula delivers 8-hour plumping moisture," the press material reads.

Available in thirteen shades across Satin and Matte finishes, the collection features shades that flatter all Indian skin tones.