Maybelline New York & Snap launch AI-powered beauty studio

Maybelline New York has partnered with Snapchat to introduce MNY Look Studio, an AR-powered beauty experience designed specifically for India’s festive season. The new feature allows users to explore makeup styles, experiment with festive looks, and discover Maybelline products that best suit their personal aesthetic — blending technology with self-expression.



Developed by Snapchat’s in-house innovation studio, the MNY Look Studio acts as a virtual makeup artist, helping users design, save, and share looks with ease. The platform enables users to experiment with styles inspired by India’s cultural calendar — from Navratri to Diwali — making beauty experiences more interactive, inclusive, and personalized.

The AR experience offers, Festive Looks — Four creative makeup styles inspired by Diwali, Temple Look, Navratri, and Pujo traditions, Personalized Color Analysis — A smart feature that identifies skin undertones to recommend suitable shades, Simplified Design — A user-friendly interface accessible to all, Ongoing Updates — Additional looks launching in October to keep the experience dynamic.

Jessica Rode, general manager – Maybelline New York, India, said: “With the launch of Maybelline Look Studio, we’re excited to bring a unique, interactive way for Indian consumers to explore makeup. Snapchat is recognized as a prominent player in the global AR space, with a strong engagement among Gen Z audiences in India. Partnering with them allows us to meet our consumers where they are, with innovation that’s fun, immersive, and culturally relevant.”

Resh Sidhu, global director, Snap AR Developer Marketing & Branded Innovation at Snap Inc., said: “At Snap, we’re focused on how AR and AI can deliver real utility in people’s lives. Partnering with Maybelline New York for Look Studio shows how technology and creativity can work together to make beauty more useful, accessible, and personalized while still being fun.”

With this collaboration, Maybelline and Snapchat merge creativity and technology to make festive beauty more engaging, accessible, and celebratory for Indian users.