McDonald’s bets on protein but skips the meat

McDonald’s wants a bite of India’s growing hunger for protein. Last week, the American quick service restaurant introduced a new add-on: a vegetarian protein slice, now available across its outlets in the south and west of India.

Market advisory firm Mordor Intelligence pegs India’s protein market at 1.52 billion dollars in 2025 and estimates it will grow to 2.08 billion dollars by 2030. From bars and biscuits to lassi and cola, protein is turning up everywhere.

McDonald’s new Protein Plus slice resembles orange cheddar and contains five grams of protein. It is made from pea and soy protein, contains gluten and refined soy oil, and is fully vegetarian.

It is significant that the chain chose to introduce a vegetarian protein slice. India has long debated the better source of protein, whether it is plant-based or meat-based.

Back in 2022, when the conversation around protein was just beginning to rise, Shashank Mehta, founder of clean-label food brand The Whole Truth, told afaqs! that Indians, especially vegetarians, struggled to get enough protein in their diets. In that context, McDonald’s slice makes sense. It adds a measurable dose of protein for just 25 rupees, with minimal effort or change in habit.

But what about the meat eaters? Where is their protein?

There is no easy answer. Processed meat slices, like those used in Western sandwiches, are not popular in India. Consumers here prefer whole formats like patties, kebabs, or fillets.

Cold cuts such as ham and salami appeal to a niche audience. They are unlikely to make a meaningful impact on sales and may even create discomfort among vegetarians who are otherwise comfortable with existing patty formats.

Cold cuts evoke a very different image, one that does not sit easily in McDonald’s carefully balanced menu.

There is also the risk of confusion. If the company were to introduce a meat-based protein slice, it would need to look and be handled very differently from the vegetarian one. Consumers are quick to question any possible overlap.

Finally, a customer who is already eating a chicken burger may not feel the need to add a protein slice at all.

For now, McDonald’s seems to be placing its bet where the gap is widest. The slice may be new, but the message is clear. Vegetarians need the protein boost more, and they just might be willing to pay for it.