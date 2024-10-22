McDonald’s clarifies stance on Donald Trump’s visit to Pennsylvania outlet

On October 20, 2024, fast-food giant McDonald’s issued a clarification following former President Donald Trump’s visit to one of its Pennsylvania restaurants. In the wake of Trump's appearance, which became a spectacle during his presidential campaign, the company made it clear that it does not endorse any political candidates.

In its official statement, McDonald's reiterated its neutrality in political matters, stating, "We do not endorse any candidates for elected office, and that remains true in this race for the next president."

Statement by McDonald's USA

This comes after Trump's Pennsylvania stop, where the former president donned a McDonald's apron and took a turn behind the counter, generating significant media attention and public curiosity.



Although McDonald's distanced itself from any political affiliation, the brand acknowledged that it has been honoured to hear positive remarks from both sides of the political spectrum.

Trump has often expressed his fondness for McDonald’s, and in the statement, the company noted his affection for the brand. Similarly, Vice President Kamala Harris, Trump’s democratic opponent, has fondly recalled her experience working at McDonald’s during her college years.

"Though we are not a political brand, we are proud to hear Trump’s love for McDonald’s and Vice President Kamala Harris’s fond memories working under the Arches," the company said. It added that while franchise records from Harris’s time at McDonald’s in the 1980s are not available, the experience resonates with many Americans.

“What makes ‘1 in 8’ so powerful is the shared experience so many Americans have had,” the statement said, referring to the statistic that one in eight Americans has worked at McDonald’s at some point.



Donald Trump meets a Brazilian family while working at McDonald’s



McDonald’s concluded its statement by celebrating its workforce and long-standing cultural relevance. “Our strength always comes down to our people, and McDonald’s resonance and relevance is stronger than ever. This has been hard-earned by your efforts and our collective belief in the power of us—all three legs of the stool.”

This “three legs” reference highlights the partnership between the company, its employees, and its franchisees.

Trump’s Pennsylvania visit on October 20, which combined fast food and politics, drew widespread attention. Wearing an apron over his suit and tie, Trump worked the fry station and playfully aimed jabs at Harris’s McDonald’s past. With cameras rolling, the Republican nominee received a crash course in fry-making, enthusiastically salting and scooping fries as part of his campaign stop.