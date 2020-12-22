McDonald’s Delhi NCR to accept orders placed on WhatsApp

All you need to do is send ‘Hi’ to 9953916666 and follow the easy steps.
McDonald’s today (22 December) has introduced WhatsApp based ordering for all its customers. All you need to do is send ‘Hi’ to 9953916666 and follow the easy steps.
Once customers message ‘Hi’ on the McDonald’s WhatsApp number, a link to the menu will appear. After opening the link, customers will experience a smooth and easy interface while placing their order. Once the items are selected, customers will need to enter their details- WhatsApp number and delivery address. Once the order is confirmed, an invoice will be sent to the customers’ WhatsApp number with the details.
This option is available across McDonald’s restaurants in Delhi NCR as of now.
Also, it’s the second step from McDonald’s in the past week or two to increase customer convenience. Recently, McDonald’s India (West and South) introduced new EatQual packaging for customers with limited upper hand mobility.