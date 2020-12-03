McDonald’s India announces new packaging for specially-abled customers

Commenting on this upcoming packaging launch by McDonald’s India West & South, Dr Vaishali Kolhe, Associate Professor at Centre for Disability Studies and Action & Tata Institute of Social Sciences, Mumbai, said “It is heartening to see an iconic brand like McDonald’s take initiatives to maintain inclusion at their restaurants. Food accessibility is the bare minimum necessity for every individual including the ones with upper arm movement disability. Innovations like these can make eating so much easier for them. Through initiatives like these, we are not doing these individuals a favor but making their experience of eating independent and enjoyable. I look forward to enjoying my favourite McDonald’s burger in the new EatQual pack.”