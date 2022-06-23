McDonald’s India announces partnership with illumination’s Minions: The Rise of GRU

The products are a limited time offering so go try them now and let McDonald’s know if you go Bananananana over these!
Ahead of the release of the new Illumination film, Minions: The Rise of Gru (in theaters July 1), McDonald’s India West and South – owned and operated by Westlife Development— has just introduced new Minion-themed banana desserts and milkshake that fans of the franchise are sure to love. You can now choose from a range of Minions-themed Banana Caramel desserts, including Banana Caramel Flurry, Banana Caramel Sundae, and the Banana Caramel Milkshake at any McDonald’s restaurant in West and South India.
Illumination’s iconic mischievous Minions are beloved by fans of all ages around the world, and McDonald’s is proud to partner with Illumination on its new film, Minions: The Rise of Gru, engage with Minions fans and create fun and memorable moments with family and friends across its restaurants.
Speaking on the launch of the new Minions-themed desserts and milkshake at McDonald’s, Arvind R.P., director - marketing and communications at McDonald’s India West and South said, “Movies and McDonald’s are best enjoyed with family and friends. Through the launch of these new Minions-themed products on our menu, we want to give our consumers, especially the tens of millions of Minions fans, one more reason to make McDonald’s their preferred choice for all things fun and memorable. We hope all our consumers make the most of this limited-time offering across our restaurants in West and South India.”
The new Minions-themed products are available for dine-in at McDonald’s and through delivery, takeout, drive thru, and on the go on the McDelivery app. You can also enjoy various offers on these products on the McDonald’s app.