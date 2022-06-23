McDonald’s India announces partnership with illumination’s Minions: The Rise of GRU

Speaking on the launch of the new Minions-themed desserts and milkshake at McDonald’s, Arvind R.P., director - marketing and communications at McDonald’s India West and South said, “Movies and McDonald’s are best enjoyed with family and friends. Through the launch of these new Minions-themed products on our menu, we want to give our consumers, especially the tens of millions of Minions fans, one more reason to make McDonald’s their preferred choice for all things fun and memorable. We hope all our consumers make the most of this limited-time offering across our restaurants in West and South India.”