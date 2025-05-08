McDonald’s India– North & East adds Chicken Puff to menu, rolls out McDeal 1+1 offers

McDonald’s India – North and East has launched the Chicken Puff, a new non-veg option in its puff menu, expanding on the popular Veg Pizza McPuff. The Chicken Puff features marinated chicken, vegetables, and a crisp puff pastry, priced at Rs. 59.

Additionally, McDonald’s India – North and East has introduced McDeal 1+1 value offers. Customers can get two Chicken Puffs for Rs. 99, two Veg Puffs for Rs. 79, two Aloo Wraps for Rs. 109, and two Soft Serves for Rs. 49.

Commenting on the launch, Rajeev Ranjan, managing director, McDonald’s India- North & East, said, "At McDonald’s, we are committed to meeting the evolving needs of our customers. The new Chicken Puff and McDeal 1+1 combo reflect our ongoing commitment to providing a range of flavourful, high-quality food choices at compelling value. With these new offerings, we’re giving our customers more reasons to connect, share, and enjoy their favourite snacks together. We’re thrilled to continue positioning McDonald’s as the go-to destination for everyday moments of joy.”

The All-New Chicken Puff and other McDeal 1+1 offers are available across McDonald’s restaurants in North and East India, for dine-in, takeaway, drive-thru, and delivery through third-party aggregators.