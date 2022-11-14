McDonald’s India - North & East introduces all new Cheesy Fries

McDonald's Fries® is a combination of many wonderful processes coming together at the same consistency each time, every time. McDonald’s India – North and East sources all the ingredients for its French Fries from India. First, the freshest and the highest quality premium potatoes go into the making of McDonald's World Famous Fries®. During processing at the world-class facility of McDonald’s partner, McCain at Mehsana, Gujarat, the McDonald’s French Fries go through more than 120 quality and safety checks including the length, moisture content, colour, flavour, texture. And finally, cooked to perfection in the restaurants.