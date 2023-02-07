McDonald’s India - North & East introduces Chicken McWings

Announcing the launch of Chicken McWings, Rajeev Ranjan, managing director, McDonald’s India – North and East, said, “Our continuous endeavour is to understand and meet the evolving tastes, preferences, and choices of our customers with tastefully crafted menu items. Chicken McWings is an important addition to our menu as a response to the rising chicken consumption in India and increased demand for high-quality chicken products, giving our customers menu variety to choose from, when it comes to all-day menu. Our newly launched, bold Chicken McWings is receiving a fantastic response from our customers. We are excited to add this exciting new menu item to our growing chicken portfolio.”