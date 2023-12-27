McDonald’s India- North & East introduces special Kebab rolls

The Kebab rolls are available in Al-a-carte and meal options at select McDonald's outlets in the North and East regions.
McDonald’s India- North & East has introduced an irresistible addition to its menu with launch of its all-new Kebab rolls. Starting at just Rs 139, the desi kebab rolls come in two variants– Paneer Kebab roll and Chicken Kebab roll.
Announcing the launch of Kebab rolls, Rajeev Ranjan, managing director, McDonald’s India-North and East, said, "At McDonald’s, we are constantly invigorating our menu to cater to the preferences and choices of our customers. This festive season, we are celebrating Indian flavours through our newly launched Kebab rolls and value wraps. Our latest offerings are all set to satiate your cravings and add a burst of joy to your experience. Whether you are on the move, having office get togethers, or dining-in celebrating with friends and family, our menu promises to be favourite companion of your palate in every consumption occasion”.
The Kebab rolls are prepared by grilling marinated protein of choice (Paneer or Chicken) and blending it with finely chopped onions, all wrapped in a Malabar Paratha for a perfectly balanced taste and convenience. To elevate the indulgence, they are served with Mint and Makhani Mayo, ensuring each bite is a burst of unparalleled flavour.
All the food at McDonald's goes through extensive quality checks, from farm to the table. McDonald's veg and non-veg meals are prepared at separate kitchen stations to incorporate cultural sensitivities, religious beliefs and dietary preferences.