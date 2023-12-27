McDonald’s India- North & East introduces special Kebab rolls

Announcing the launch of Kebab rolls, Rajeev Ranjan, managing director, McDonald’s India-North and East, said, "At McDonald’s, we are constantly invigorating our menu to cater to the preferences and choices of our customers. This festive season, we are celebrating Indian flavours through our newly launched Kebab rolls and value wraps. Our latest offerings are all set to satiate your cravings and add a burst of joy to your experience. Whether you are on the move, having office get togethers, or dining-in celebrating with friends and family, our menu promises to be favourite companion of your palate in every consumption occasion”.