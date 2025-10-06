McDonald’s India (North & East) launches festive meals starting at ₹99

This festive season, McDonald’s India (North and East) is adding to the celebrations with the launch of Festive Meals, starting at ₹99 with up to 51% off. The limited-time menu aims to make Durga Puja and Diwali gatherings more enjoyable by offering inclusive, affordable meals that bring people together.

The brand has also released an ad film featuring a festive anthem celebrating togetherness and the joy of the season. The film showcases how the Festive Meals bring communities closer, allowing families and friends to share moments over their McDonald’s favourites.

Through music and celebration, the campaign captures the spirit of inclusivity and the joy of enjoying McDonald’s meals during Durga Puja, Diwali and other festivities, with offers that make gatherings tastier, more exciting, and accessible for everyone.

According to Rajeev Ranjan, Managing Director, McDonald’s India – North and East, “For more than 25 years, McDonald’s has been woven into the fabric of India’s festive spirit, with each festival giving us the chance to connect with our customers through moments that feel both cherished and celebratory. This year, the Festive Meal offers continue that tradition by making every festive gathering more delightful, with the familiar taste and everyday value that bring families and friends together at McDonald’s.”

To make celebrations more inclusive, McDonald’s is offering No Onion, No Garlic (NONG) versions of favourites such as the McAloo Tikki Burger and Happy Meals. These options allow customers to enjoy McDonald’s while staying true to their festive food preferences.

The Festive Meal range includes the McAloo Tikki Value Meal (burger, fries, and beverage) at ₹99 instead of ₹203, a four-course meal starting at ₹149, and other offers across the premium burger range.

Customers can enjoy the Festive Meals via dine-in, takeaway, drive-thru, or order through the McDonald’s app, Swiggy, and Zomato.



PS: This video, including all visual elements and images, has been generated using Artificial Intelligence (AI). Any resemblance to any person, living or deceased, is purely coincidental, unintended, a function of algorithmic generation and for marketing purposes only. Actual product appearance may vary.