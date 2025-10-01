McDonald’s India turns fan feedback into “Big Yummy” burgers

For 30 years, McDonald’s India (West & South) has been listening to its fans and shaping its menu around what they say. The latest result is the Big Yummy Burgers, a limited-time premium offering born from requests for more indulgent, filling options.

“Can this get more filling?” “Need more sauce.” “Where's the indulgence?” These weren’t just suggestions, they were opportunities. McDonald’s India’s Corporate Chef turned them into two new burgers: the Big Yummy Chicken Burger and the Big Yummy Cheese Burger.

Both feature double patties, premium ingredients, and signature chipotle sauce on both crown and heel of the buns. The vegetarian option pairs a McSpicy Paneer Patty with a McCheese patty, while the chicken variant combines a McCrispy Chicken Patty with a Flame-Grilled Chicken patty.

Akshay Jatia, CEO, Westlife Foodworld, said, “At Westlife Foodworld, customer-first menu innovation is central to our growth. The launch of the Big Yummy Burger reflects our focus on mindful indulgence and evolving consumer preferences. It showcases our insights-driven, agile approach to creating meaningful innovations that keep our brand relevant and ahead of changing market expectations.”

The rollout is supported by the “You Said It. We Made It.” campaign, which brings actual customer comments to life. Key activations include 3D ‘Comment Burgers’ in Mumbai and Bangalore, and a TVC featuring the Corporate Chef addressing customer feedback.

The Big Yummy Burgers are available at all McDonald’s outlets in West and South India, including dine-in, Drive-Thru, and McDelivery through app or website.