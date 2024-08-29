McDonald's India unveils new menu with AI-Driven recommendations

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
McDonald's India – North and East is all set to leverage generative artificial intelligence (AI) to launch its new ‘Signature Collection’ of gourmet burgers.
The brand has launched ‘Imagined in AI’ campaign, bringing to life gourmet burgers by combining user-provided inputs with AI-generated visuals, offering customers an interactive experience with the brand along with a chance to avail exciting offers.
Each McDonald’s customer becomes a culinary expert figuratively, as they use an AI chatbot to imagine a gourmet burger. The chatbot will prompt users to select from a diverse range of ingredients from classic favourites to unique, exotic options, and creative combinations to craft a gourmet burger that brings gastronomical dreams to life.
Through this initiative, McDonald’s aims not just to engage customers but also involve them by inculcating their imagination in its upcoming collection much ahead of the official launch.
