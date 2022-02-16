McDonald’s India West & South introduces the Happy Meal Readers Program

The new Happy Meal will now contain a choice of burger, a beverage, a cup of hot, steamed corn, and an intriguing book for children.
McDonald’s India (West and South) – owned and operated by Westlife Development Ltd, has announced the launch of the Happy Meal Readers program. As part of the initiative, children will now get books in the iconic Happy Meal® by McDonald’s. These books are aimed at feeding the curiosity of children and encouraging reading as a habit by making reading fun. The new Happy Meal will now contain a choice of burger, a beverage, a cup of hot, steamed corn and a book.
The collection of books in the Happy Meal Readers program is curated by award-winning British author Cressida Cowell, who is popularly known for her multiple children’s series and is currently the Waterstones Children’s Laureate (2019 – 2022). She has written a collection of 12 books, especially for McDonald’s, of which two will be launched every month. The 12-book collection titled ‘Tiny Detectives’ will give children a chance to delve into imaginative tales of trees, spiders, stars, koala bears and more. These books are specially written for the curious minds of 6-year-old children and above, answering questions they often seek answers for from their parents. Consumers will have the option to choose from the two books when they buy a Happy Meal at McDonald’s stores in West and South India.
Speaking on the launch of McDonald’s Happy Meal Readers program, Arvind R P, Director - Marketing & Communications at McDonald’s India (West & South), said, “Just like parents want the best for their children, we at McDonald’s constantly work towards creating offerings that add value to the lives of all our young customers. Books play a pivotal role with our young customers, given that their curious minds are always looking for answers. The new Happy Meal Readers Program gives families another opportunity to bond with their children while inculcating the habit of reading and creating countless feel-good moments to cherish.”
The Happy Meal Readers Program is an initiative by McDonald’s focused on instilling the passion for reading amongst children and building strong family bonds by creating memories that make reading fun. The concept of giving books in the Happy Meal provides choices and experiences that are in step with the changing consumer lifestyle while championing children’s happiness and well-being.
After giving the Happy Meal a nutritious makeover last year with a beverage and a cup of hot, steamed corn, the new Happy Meal Reader’s program is yet another act of happy aimed at bringing a smile to its customers. To celebrate its 25th year in India, McDonald’s India (West and South) has announced a slew of small and big initiatives to delight its customers. So, keep watching this space for more!