McDonald’s India West & South introduces the Happy Meal Readers Program

The collection of books in the Happy Meal Readers program is curated by award-winning British author Cressida Cowell, who is popularly known for her multiple children’s series and is currently the Waterstones Children’s Laureate (2019 – 2022). She has written a collection of 12 books, especially for McDonald’s, of which two will be launched every month. The 12-book collection titled ‘Tiny Detectives’ will give children a chance to delve into imaginative tales of trees, spiders, stars, koala bears and more. These books are specially written for the curious minds of 6-year-old children and above, answering questions they often seek answers for from their parents. Consumers will have the option to choose from the two books when they buy a Happy Meal at McDonald’s stores in West and South India.