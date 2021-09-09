McDonald’s pulls a Dabur, introduces immunity boosting beverages on menu

By introducing 'kadak masala chai' and 'Turmeric latte', McDonald's is late to the immunity boosting party.
McDonald’s South and West India seem to have taken a leaf out of Dabur after it introduced immunity boosting beverages Turmeric Latte & Masala Kadak Chai to its McCafé menu. The chai is priced at Rs 99 and you can order the latte for Rs 140.
The move’s comparison with Dabur stems from the fact that the consumer goods giant in one of the or the leader in immunity boosting items for a long time and other players in the category include the likes of Saffola, Tata Sampan, Society Tea, and Chaayos.
Also, the timing is circumspect. The immunity craze ran its course last year. So, why add it to the menu now?
Arvind RP, Director-Marketing and Communications, McDonald’s India (West and South), said “Menu Innovation is a continuous journey for us and we are excited to introduce these new offerings on the McCafé menu that are crafted to please the Indian palate.”
“Several studies and researches have highlighted that consumers are actively scouting for immunity improving recipes and products. As a brand that has always stayed ahead of customer expectations, these additions give our customers relevant choices.”