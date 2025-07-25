McDonald’s rolls out 'Protein Plus Burgers' on Swiggy

Swiggy has partnered with McDonald’s India (West & South) to launch the Protein Plus Range of Burgers, available exclusively on the Swiggy app from July 24 to August 11, 2025. Customers can access the range under the ‘High Protein’ section of the app. The burgers will be available in 58 cities across Western and Southern India, including Mumbai, Bangalore, Pune, Hyderabad, Chennai, Ahmedabad, Kochi, Vizag, Surat, and Mysore.

As part of its Real Food Real Good initiative, McDonald’s has introduced the Protein Plus range, developed in collaboration with the Central Food Technological Research Institute (CFTRI). The range adds a protein slice to existing vegetarian and non-vegetarian burgers, increasing protein content without major changes to taste. Each Protein Plus slice contains 5 grams of protein made from soya and pea protein, with no artificial flavours or colours, and adds 34 kcal. The range includes items like McSpicy Premium Veg, McVeggie, McSpicy Paneer, McSpicy Premium Chicken, McChicken, and Masala McEgg.

In addition to the Protein Plus Burgers, McDonald’s India is also serving Multi-Millet Buns co-created by CFTRI, incorporating the richness of 5 nutrient-dense millets. This bun is packed with essential vitamins, minerals, and natural dietary fiber. Some of the burgers that have the millet bun choice include McAloo Tikki Burger, McChicken Burger, McVeggie Burger, McSpicy Chicken Burger, McCrispy Chicken Burger and Crispy Veggie Burger.

Commenting on the partnership, Sidharth Bhakoo, chief business officer, Swiggy Food Marketplacesaid, “We are proud to be the exclusive platform for the launch of McDonald’s Protein Plus and Burgers with Millet Bun range online. As consumers become aware of the importance of protein in their diets, we know that they would not immediately shift away from their favorite items. The launch of this new range is a step forward in upping the protein consumption of consumers, while also enabling them to enjoy their favorite burger. This is just the start, and I am sure we will partner with McDonald's in the coming months to launch more high protein products for the Indian consumer.”

Swiggy had launched a dedicated ‘High Protein’ category on the app earlier this month, aiming to make protein-rich meals easier to discover and integrate into everyday eating habits.