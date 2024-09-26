McDowell's reinvents itself to cater to the evolving Gen Z tastes

McDowell’s & Co., a spirits brand, reinvents itself with a metamorphosis that puts the consumer at the center of its portfolio. With seven different distilleries spread across the length and breadth of the country, sourcing raw materials and ingredients from across the nation and the world, the X Series by McDowell’s & Co. is reimagining the way consumers will now experience a portfolio of various liquids, ranging all the way from vodka and gin to new citron rum and dark rum.

Combining the best of Indian ingredients with globally exotic flavours, the X Series by McDowell’s & Co. presents a distinct new portfolio with honest ingredients, unique recipes and vibrant new packaging, with the purpose of delivering a new palate experience.

This new range is all set to shake things up and redefine fun for the young men and women ready to experiment with something fresh and exciting.

Speaking at the launch of the X Series by McDowell’s & Co., Varun Koorichh, vice president and portfolio head, marketing, Diageo India, said, “McDowell’s has consistently set standards of excellence in the world of spirits with its exceptional taste and long-standing legacy of quality. We are taking forward our storied heritage with the launch of the X Series by McDowell’s & Co., embracing a new era of sophistication and excellence.

This new range of premium vodka, gin, citron rum and dark rum is inspired by the evolving consumer preferences for larger repertoires, prioritizing better quality drinking experiences, with experimentation at the heart of it all. With its unique flavour profiles, the X Series by McDowell’s & Co. is set to elevate the art of mixability and inventive cocktails for those eager to experiment, paving way for new and unexpected moments of connections and celebrations.”

With this new offering, McDowell’s continues its legacy of innovation, reimagined for a new generation of free-spirited consumers. Each variant is crafted to suit different occasions and taste profiles.